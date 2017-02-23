Soles of Bangalore is the most active and diverse group of runners from Bangalore, helping anybody and everybody to get started with running.
The Soles Of Bangalore Community Will Help You Up Your Running And Fitness Game
Shortcut
How Was Your Experience?
Soles of Bangalore is a community of runners in the city that help organise group runs and other interesting seminars/events for amateur runners. Equally enjoyable for beginners as well as experienced runners in the city, the group provides a confluence of diverse set of people engaging in the running community and sharing their experiences for the joy of running.
Must-Try
Their Weekend Long Runs what you must look forward to.
Who Is It For?
Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned runner, Soles of Bangalore can fit you in. As long as you are interested in running and share their levels of enthusiasm.
Comments (0)