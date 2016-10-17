With cosy seating and necessary facilities, Solo Cubes gives you the privacy and quiet to sit back and read, work or even prepare for that upcoming exam.
Whether You Want To Read Or Work In Peace, Solo Cubes Is Here To Help You Out
Away From The Buzz
Ever wanted a nice, quiet corner to yourself so you could happily get lost in a good book? Or even just to finish all that pending work away from the noise of a cafe? Inspite of being located right near the buzzing Church Street, Solo Cubes lets you do just that, and more. Started by P Ramesh Babu {a former corporate professional}, the three-month old place focuses on giving you ample privacy and space along with facilities like free Wi-Fi, dongles if necessary, coffee/tea, books {they also provide Kindle devices with subscriptions}, and computers. Want some time and space where you can focus on preparing for competitive exams or even take online tests? This is where you can head to if home sweet home isn’t an option.
Comfy Corners
Whether it’s the splash of blue and orange or the cosy nooks, the place is inviting and homely. The open plan area gives you little corners with seats and tables as well as more comfortable {and fancier} options like recliner chairs. But our pick would be the spot done up like a little house. Complete with a tiled roof and a bed-like arrangement {think soft carpets and cushions}, we wouldn’t mind spending the day here, curled up with a book. The best part? You won’t have to burn a hole in your pocket while you spend some quality time here! For freelancers and startup teams, private cabins for two, three and five member teams {equipped with computers} are also available. Their spacious conference room also doubles up as a training space if you’re planning to hold a workshop.
Price: INR 250 upwards per day and INR 4,000 upwards per month for open plan area, INR 13,000 upwards per month for the private cabins
