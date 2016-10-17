Whether it’s the splash of blue and orange or the cosy nooks, the place is inviting and homely. The open plan area gives you little corners with seats and tables as well as more comfortable {and fancier} options like recliner chairs. But our pick would be the spot done up like a little house. Complete with a tiled roof and a bed-like arrangement {think soft carpets and cushions}, we wouldn’t mind spending the day here, curled up with a book. The best part? You won’t have to burn a hole in your pocket while you spend some quality time here! For freelancers and startup teams, private cabins for two, three and five member teams {equipped with computers} are also available. Their spacious conference room also doubles up as a training space if you’re planning to hold a workshop.

Price: INR 250 upwards per day and INR 4,000 upwards per month for open plan area, INR 13,000 upwards per month for the private cabins