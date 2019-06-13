Love Playing With Clay? Spend Time At This Garden Studio In Koramangala

Songs Of Summer is a garden store and pottery studio in Koramangala which makes great patio decor like hanging planters and high fired stoneware. Each piece is handcrafted with fine details through different techniques. From bells that look like owls to planters with adorable checkered patterns on it, this store will become your new favourite decor destination. They also make utility based home decor like jewellery holders. They take up home garden projects perfect for apartment dwellers; they will make a vertical garden in your balcony and hanging planters to add a touch of green to your space.

If you’ve been curious about the art of ceramics, they will happily share the knowledge through pottery classes. They offer two courses - one in basic hand building (which is creating pottery without the wheel) while the latter is basic wheel throwing. You also get to fire them and take your creation home to show off to your friends. Songs Of Summer is a great place to pick up a hobby and spend your time creating something from your own designs. You’ll be thanking us when you see your own ideas come to life!

