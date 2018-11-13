This Just In: Sotally Tober Has An Outlet On Residency Road

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Sotally Tober

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

65, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sotally Tober has opened its doors on Residency Road now, and it's so much more exciting. Just like their Koramangala outlet, this outlet also has some gorgeous decor, and the staff is super efficient in catering to the needs of people. So spend an eventful evening admiring the beautiful rustic decor and sipping beer and their famous cocktails.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, and Big Group.

Bars

Sotally Tober

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

65, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet