Sotally Tober has opened its doors on Residency Road now, and it's so much more exciting. Just like their Koramangala outlet, this outlet also has some gorgeous decor, and the staff is super efficient in catering to the needs of people. So spend an eventful evening admiring the beautiful rustic decor and sipping beer and their famous cocktails.
This Just In: Sotally Tober Has An Outlet On Residency Road
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, and Big Group.
Also On Sotally Tober
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)