Teapots For Decor, Spicy Cocktails And Bar Bites : This Bar Could Be Your Next Hangout Spot

Looking for a hangout spot for the squad with quirky and slightly eccentric decor? Then Sotally Tober is really quite the place to be. Plenty of palate-pleasing, bar nibbles and wallet-friendly bar bounty that will leave you Sotally Tober. SoTo makes a splash with colorful, paint-splattered walls. Bulbs in mason jars, pie tins and whisks, and teapots hang from suspended ladders and branches provide the quirk element. The food is served in pie and cake tins and ramekins of various shapes and sizes.

Drink up the classic cocktails like Cosmopolitan, Margaritas, and Vodkatinis. Don’t miss their signature cocktails like Spice Poop! made out of tequila, spiced rum, pineapple shurbs, and egg white or Coco Velvet made out of coconut rum on red velvet with spice and herbs. Tea lovers, try their Sulaimani made out of whisked tea, tequila, and tea. Make the most of the happy hours with their one plus one on drinks, Monday to Thursday from 12 PM to 8 PM.

While you are there try their nachos for nibbles, pepperoni pizza, and burgers among others. They also have a special lunch club menu starting at INR 145 onwards. Head here with your squad and dance the night away with their Bollywood nights that happens every Friday from 9 PM to 12 AM. Just like the cupcake trend, we’d love to retire the gimmicky serve ware that seems to be the weapon of choice at most F&B establishments in the city these days. But Sotally Tober’s menu still hasn’t completely given in to this crazy, fusion theme. Some dishes still remain timeless, like the incredibly good Classic Beef Burger.

