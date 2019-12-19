Do Some Soul Searching While Riding Waves At This Varkala Surf Club

Soul & Surf in Varkala is set on a beautiful tourist free beach with jetties surrounding the venue. Boasting of beautiful coastlines and gnarly waves, the club has become popular for being a hub of cultural exchange. Offering yoga and an outdoor cliff-top cinema, surf lessons are up for grabs all day every day so you can book your slots once you get there. Popular for their Malayali fare and south Indian delicacies, be sure to try the food at Soul Food Cafe. From adventure sports to therapeutic massages, feel free to rejuvenate here.

Apart from the club’s activities, there are a bunch of things to do in Varkala. Take a stroll along the beach or curl up with your favourite book. Rent a cycle and explore the tiny temple town. They have adorable rooms with private verandahs that overlook the ocean. With traditional Kerala style rooms, stay here with a loved one to feel special. On Thursday nights, along with barbeque and bonfire, the club has intimate music gigs (some food and music therapy to save the day). Head to Soul & Surf where plans are hatched and friendships made.

