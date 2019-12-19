Vegan, Organic And Gluten-Free: Treat Yourself At This Patisserie In Sarjapur

Located in Sarjapur, Soul Treat bakes cakes with whole wheat flour instead of maida and uses healthy oils like rice bran and olive oil rather than calorie loaded butter. All their cakes are eggless (we’re looking at you, pure vegetarians) and are great for your mother’s birthday since she can smell the eggs from a mile otherwise. Not only do they serve healthy cakes, but also cater to the needs and wants of lifestyles to conscious foodies such as whole-wheat, organic, vegan and gluten-free cakes as well.

The range of cakes includes simple nutty, chocolate and vanilla cakes to velvet and chiffon cakes. They also do innovative blends like desi kaju katli (for your desi sweet lovers) and boondi ladoo (ladoo, who’s ladoo?) cake. For those weird folks who don’t enjoy sweet stuff, you can now substitute it with some greens, in the form of their veg platter. Or have fruit cake and the customised fusion cakes. Prices for bakes and desserts start at INR 1,100, and can up to INR 1,400 depending on the ingredients, method of preparation and amount of customised decoration if any.

