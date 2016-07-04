Star Wars to Harry Potter, Friends to AIB, The Souled Store has merchandise for all those slightly obsessed with popular culture, TV shows, music, comedy and more.
Harry Potter Or Darth Vader: The Souled Store Has You Covered For Merch
May The Force Be With You
We know you can never get enough of collecting Star Wars paraphernalia. And trust us, this collection is going to make it even harder. Storm Trooper, R2D2, Darth Vader — wall art, badges, phone covers, t-shirts — they pretty much have them all. We’re only sad that Master Yoda is M.I.A. from the scene.
Let The Games Begin
Raw or Smackdown, Triple H or Rock, WWE would’ve definitely been a part of growing up, even if it isn’t now. Memories of wrestling with your older brother or your best bud, oh how you could relive them, but alas. Well, at least you have these t-shirts, mugs and badges to make you think of it once in a while.
Muzika Anyone?
Proud of not missing a single year of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender? This collection of t-shirts and badges are going to make you feel even more proud. Very basic but very hipster, we’re loving their stuff. Also, if you’re one of those who doesn’t miss a single good gig in town and are well-acquainted with bands such as Nucleya, The F16s, Ganesh Talkies, and Ankur and the Ghalat Family, their merchandise is going to win you over.
Glued To Books And The Idiot Box
Harry Potter and LOTR fans, alert! You can find your magic right here. We’re particularly digging the notebooks, in fact we’re inspired to write a story ourselves. Friends and The Big Bang Theory peeps, get your dose of nerdy here.
All The Good Stuff
We’re also loving their collection of PJs and boxers which have things such as #swag printed on them. Their range of hand-painted shoes including a very cool Pacman print are things we’re doting on. And OMG their Pink Floyd and Coldplay coasters are totally sick!
Do It Yourself
If there is absolutely anything they have missed out on, you can even give a print or design of your choice to be on a t-shirt. Artists, you can even sell your artwork here. Guys, this looks like a one-stop shop now, doesn’t it? Now go figure.
Price: INR 50-1500
Check out their website here to order online.
Find them on Facebook here.
