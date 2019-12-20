Craving A Homely South Indian Meal On A Banana Leaf? Head To Iyer Mess

The cuisine is simple vegetarian fare, typical of Brahmin households in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The preparation is overseen by Kamala Venkatesh, the owner’s wife, which means no artifical ingredients or spicy masalas are ever used.

You buy a meal token, take a seat, and open a fresh banana leaf already on the table. Soon enough, a row of servers arrive holding little buckets full of sambhar and rasam. You will be served a mound of rice, along with piping hot sambhar and rasam, two vegetable dishes, papad and a bowl of fresh curd.

The entire operation runs with clockwork precision. You find a seat, you eat, you get up, and you leave satisfied.

