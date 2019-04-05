Stuff Your Face With These 10 South Indian Thalis In Bangalore

Formerly known as New Krishna Bhavan, this no-frills establishment bowls you over with its simple but well-done meals. If you come by on a weekday, you can sign up a plated filled with chapatis and a few different spice-loaded curries. There will also be a cup of curd rice that sits next to a sweetmeat. On a Sunday, a touch of special is added to the thali. Deep-fried puris and flavoured rice dishes such as puliyogare — tamarind rice with the added pleasure of crunchy peanuts — make an appearance.

Price: INR 75 onwards