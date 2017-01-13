Looking To Get Fit And Know Your City? Then Check Out The Sparrowz App's Treasure Hunts

Happening all across Bangalore, from Cubbon Park to Malleswaram, the Sparrowz app has created a couple of treasure hunts to help get you moving and exploring the city! The idea is that you go from place to place, and to find your next clue, you’ll have to solve a puzzle, answer a question or even post a selfie — and everything is coordinated on the app, so you can finish it at your own pace. And you’ll be moving around so much, and learning all the little quirks Bangalore has to offer, that you probably won’t even realise you’ve covered nearly 4 kilometres. Pretty neat, don’t you think?