Spend Your Time Writing In This Serene Cafe Across Kalyannagar!

Writer's Cafe serves the best breakfast and beverages that go well with your time spent on penning a new novel that has been scrambling in your head. Spread across 2 stories - 1st floor offers a great view of the street that has become a hot favourite of many people today to try new things. It has a huge area for spending time with the books and also adds them to your collection by buying it through Higginbotham. A true hidden gem and combination of knowledge addition through books and food.