Writer's Cafe serves the best breakfast and beverages that go well with your time spent on penning a new novel that has been scrambling in your head. Spread across 2 stories - 1st floor offers a great view of the street that has become a hot favourite of many people today to try new things. It has a huge area for spending time with the books and also adds them to your collection by buying it through Higginbotham. A true hidden gem and combination of knowledge addition through books and food.
Spend Your Time Writing In This Serene Cafe Across Kalyannagar!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More book shelves with prominence to local language.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
Also On Writer's Cafe
Comments (0)