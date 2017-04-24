Head To Spice Girls In Koramangala For Both Sky-High Heels And Practical Flats

Shoe Stores

Spice Girls

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. California Burrito, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This is my go-to place for footwear. The best part about Spice Girls is the sheer variety. Whether you want sky-high stilettos or comfy flats, everything is available here.

What Could Be Better?

It's kind of dingy and you need to look among heaps of footwear to find the perfect one: this is one big turn off.

What's My Pro Tip

Bargain like it's nobody's business! You'll get much cheaper rates.

Anything Else

The place is slightly pricey at first, but worth every penny. They have a brilliant variety of bags too.

