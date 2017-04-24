This is my go-to place for footwear. The best part about Spice Girls is the sheer variety. Whether you want sky-high stilettos or comfy flats, everything is available here.
Head To Spice Girls In Koramangala For Both Sky-High Heels And Practical Flats
It's kind of dingy and you need to look among heaps of footwear to find the perfect one: this is one big turn off.
Bargain like it's nobody's business! You'll get much cheaper rates.
The place is slightly pricey at first, but worth every penny. They have a brilliant variety of bags too.
