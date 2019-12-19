Spicy Food Which Can Be Yummy Too? Check Out Birinz

My love for Andhra Cuisine led me to Birinz. They serve mouthwatering vegetarian and non-vegetarian Andhra Cuisine. If you are a spicy food lover, then just head here for some delicious food treats. This restaurant at HSR Layout is a small outlet which can accommodate up to 20 max. We ordered a few grubs and loved a few of them. A few impressive food items: Mutton Ghee Roast: Fresh succulent mutton blended with aromatic flavours. A good to have starter for all the mutton lovers. Chicken Rayalaseema: This won my heart. The red coloured chicken with amazing seasoning. I strongly recommend trying this starter. It might be a bit spicy for the non-spicy lovers. Chilli Mushroom: I love mushrooms, eating this chilli mushroom made me fall for mushrooms all over again. Not to miss for all the vegetarians. Mutton Rogan Josh: Not the Kashmiri or Persian Rogan Josh though. This Rogan Josh is a fusion dish created with ingredients from Andhra spices. Nellore Chicken Masala: A chicken gravy packed with authentic taste and ingredients of Nellore. The recipe stands up to par with its origins. It was tasty with the Tawa rotis. Reddy’s Red Hot Chicken Biryani: This biryani comes with loaded chicken masala along with biryani rice. The chicken is rich with strong flavours and taste. Succulent chicken pieces with a bit of gravy add to the yumminess of the biryani. Do not miss to try their Reddy’s Red-Hot Chicken Biryani and Chicken Rayalaseema.