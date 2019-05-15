Catch Up With Your Friends At This Quirky Place In Bangalore

The Arena is a new addition to Indiranagar's nightlife scene and is killing it already. With the top notch variety of food and drinks offering, it has become quite a place to go to. My experience here was no different, completely loved it. Whether you're going with a group, on a date or on a work dinner, Arena has a space for all of it. Spread across 3 floors it ensures you get the best seating as per your requirement. Do not miss trying the Sushi here, it is unquestionably the best in the menu. The cheese fondue options are very interesting too. The drinks have quirky names, Love Me or Leave Me was one of the many that we enjoyed. So what are you waiting for? Go check this place out!