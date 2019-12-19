Get Your Engravings Done For Just INR 150 At This Commercial Street Jeweller

Getting that lasting impression with a custom engraved ring will cost you just INR 150. Impressing your bae, family member or whoever the gift is intended to will be priceless. It's all thanks to Babu and his slick engraving skills on anything metallic at his corner shop in Jeweller's Street. Just write down anything from a name to full-fledged message, in any language that too and Babu will get in engraved. You can even choose the style of engraving you want too - from stencil to calligraphy.

When he's not engraving, he'll be more than happy to show his collection of accessories which includes earrings, studs, and pins, oxidised silver bangles, birthstones, and a whole lot of silver curios like idols and plates. The collection of earrings are quite trendy and similar to the ones you get at Devenran Chowdary Jewellers’ and Raju Achary. Expects stone-studded studs, nose pins in the shape of turtles and with floral motifs, and ear (and nose) pins with birthstones in them. Prices for these start at INR 150.

