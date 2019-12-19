Ditch Commercial Street And Head To This Export Surplus Store In Basavanagudi

Sri Balaji Creations in Gandhi Bazaar is a hidden gem on the main road. Keep an eye out for a blackboard with yellow writing outside. Located in South Bangalore, this place has amazing clothes for all genders and folks of all age groups. Head here with your family and pick up a great collection for everyone without burning a hole in your pocket.

In the women’s section, they have adorable khadi jackets that you could pair with spaghetti tops and cotton pants for a Boho look. They have short Kaftaans from brands like People that are being sold at INR 200. In ethnic wear, kurtas, palazzo pants and leggings are sold in bulk in both regular and occasion wear. Get inspired to work out by dressing up in their cool and edgy track wear from Adidas and Reebok. They even have grass-based yoga mats.



Calling all men! Their formal wear includes corduroy pants, checkered shirts and Chinese collared shirts. Heading out to a party? Pick up some of their casual stuff. Funky patterned shorts here start at INR 300 making Sri Balaji Creations a saviour in the prickly heat. Their T-shirts come in cartoon prints as well. The best part about the store is that there are no good days and bad days, head down here whenever and leave with a happy face and cool clothes.

