Fill Your Tummy With Home Made Meals For INR 30, At This Shop In Malleshwaram

A tiny shop in Malleshwaram that serves homely food, Sri Kanika Upahar has been around for a really long time but has recently moved right in front of Reliance Trends in the vicinity. If you're lost, follow the aroma of sambhar and ghee, you'll reach this spot! Serving vegetarian food, you’ll see people lining up for their South Indian meals that include steamed rice, sambar, curry and papad (the ghee’s kept on the table and you can help yourself to copious amounts of it). Costing just a meager INR 30, the uncle who runs the shop will keep you entertained with stories while you fill your tummy.

Apart from meals, they also serve lemon rice and puliyogare (tamarind rice) that will put you in a food coma. Be sure to try it with his famous mango pickle. If you’re someone who doesn’t like rice, request him to make some hot rotis on the spot and he will happily appease you. The shop is slightly rundown with peeling paint and ageing curtains for decor. But we love his food and homeliness and are pretty sure you will too!

