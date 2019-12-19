Gobble Up Gujarati Chaats And Snacks At This Eatery In Ulsoor

Satisfy those hunger pangs at Sri Krishna Foodline, an eatery that sells Gujarati chaats and snacks located in Ulsoor. Bringing the famous street food from the lanes of Gujarat to Bangalore, this eatery makes sure the Khau Gali experience of Ahmedabad is not missed. From the famous Kutchi Dabeli to Dhoklas, there's something to eat here until you are full. Think Butter Dabeli, Dry Fruit Dabeli, Cheese Dry Fruit Dabeli, Jam Dry Fruit Dabeli, Kadak Dabeli and Regular Dabeli (So many options!) starting at INR 30. All you chaat lovers, they serve Aloo Tikki, Bhel Puri, Sev Puri, Dahi Puri, Samosa, Samosa Pav, Samosa Chaat, and Potato Bobby. So head over and eat all that you can. Prices for chaat start from as low as INR 20.

What's Gujarati food without Dhokla and Khandvi? Find Yellow Dhokla, White Dhokla and Khandvi on their menu starting at INR 30. Perfect for the weather and one true love, Vada Pav is a must-have here (we order it every fortnight). The Vada Pav here is priced at INR 30 onwards and serve regular, butter and cheese ones. Get yourself a plate of hot Jalebis priced at INR 40 for 100 grams. Lassi and Shrikhand are also on the menu. Try the rose lassi and Kesar dry fruit Shrikhand while at Sri Krishna Foodline. Stock up your kitchen counters with classic Gujarati savouries like Gathiya, Kahkra, Chiwda and Sev sold here. The eatery is quite small and can't accommodate more than four people at once. They also deliver via Zomato, so in case you can't visit this eatery, don't worry.