Earthen Pots & Bottles: Go Sustainable At This Store In Basavanagudi

Located in the basement area of a complex in Basavanagudi, Sri Manjunatha Enterprises looks like one of those stores that you typically find in the area that’s filled with religious symbols. Upon looking further, we saw that they had a full section of home decor inside. We can imagine how difficult it must be to own plants when you’re working long hours and so the folks here have provided you with substitutes of artificial plants. Believe us when we say that at first glance, they looked real! Exotic flowers like the Peruvian Lily and windflower with combinations of roses and tulips can be found here in abundance starting as low as INR 10 for a bunch!

We found on shelves earthen pots or matkas with flip taps that keep water cool naturally and also add an earthy vibe to your kitchen or dining aesthetics. Along with these, we saw bottles made of clay as well which you can carry to the office or keep around the house. Water jars in a similar texture are available in different shapes and sizes. Wind chimes with adorable little bells caught our eye as well. With small home decor pieces that can add character to your house, pick up their products without burning a hole in your pocket.