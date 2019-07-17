In The Mood For Some Cottage Cheese & Pork Belly?Stop By This Outlet Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Sriracha Robata & Contemporary Pan Asian Dining

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

608, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Heaven for Vegetarians and NonVegetarians. Their Pandan Leaf wrapped Cottage cheese and Pork belly is a must-have. Items range between INR 200- INR 500. The experience is unique due to the fact that each dish served has a different sauce/dip, which is just crazily mind-blowing. I fell in love with the peanut sauce at Sriracha Robata!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

Casual Dining

Sriracha Robata & Contemporary Pan Asian Dining

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

608, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default