Heaven for Vegetarians and NonVegetarians. Their Pandan Leaf wrapped Cottage cheese and Pork belly is a must-have. Items range between INR 200- INR 500. The experience is unique due to the fact that each dish served has a different sauce/dip, which is just crazily mind-blowing. I fell in love with the peanut sauce at Sriracha Robata!
In The Mood For Some Cottage Cheese & Pork Belly?Stop By This Outlet Right Away
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group
Also On Sriracha Robata & Contemporary Pan Asian Dining
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)