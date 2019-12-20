Menfolk, all set for your important interview or first day at work but hunting for formals that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Or perhaps you’ve got your eye on a cool high street shop suit but find it way beyond your budget? Long before mall-hopping and online shopping became popular, there was St. Angelo, a small store on Brigade Road (with another outlet in Mota Royal Arcade), catering to everyone from young college students to working professionals. Stocking corporate clothing as well as casuals, they still have regular patrons who head here for the quality clothes and reasonable rates that they are known for.

From formal shirts and trousers to suits and blazers, they have quite a range (all manufactured in their Kalyan Nagar unit) if you’re hoping to revamp your wardrobe. Plus, simple ties to complete the look. While most of their clothes are made with pure 260s fabric (a woven material with two yarns twisted together), you might even find ones with polyester cotton.

Want something more fun to add to your casual wear? Apart from comfy chinos, we loved their simple shirts which come with cute prints like tiny paper planes and bicycles. For those family functions or even an ‘ethnic day’ at college, get yourself one of the elaborately designed Nehru jackets here — you’ll certainly stand out in the crowd. Shirts and trousers start at INR 500, INR 1,500 upwards for Nehru jackets, and full suits start at INR 2,200.