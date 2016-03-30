Handmade, Personalised and Fun Greeting Cards, all at Stamp and Doodle

All you need to do is specify the theme you want as well as some likes of the person you’re gifting the card to, and Sneha will get it delivered within a week {other products might take longer}. So, whether it’s a love for music, dance, biking or even for Chelsea FC, she will find a way to incorporate it into her handiwork. Think Minion pop-up cards for your little tyke, a book-like card for a writer friend and a birthday exploding box card for a shopaholic friend.