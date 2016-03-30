Handmade, Personalised and Fun Greeting Cards, all at Stamp and Doodle

Stamp and Doodle brings back the charm of handmade greeting cards with innovative spins and personalised themes.
On the cards
For Sneha Petnikota who started Stamp and Doodle, it all began from the simple romantic gesture of making a pop-up card for her husband’s first birthday after their wedding. Realising her interest in paper crafts and encouraged by her friends and family, she quit her corporate job to pursue the hobby full time. Started over a year ago, Stamp and Doodle offers cards for occasions, scrapbooks and photo frames, all handmade and personalised. From pop-up to folding boxes {folded cards that open up into a box} and exploding boxes {boxes that open up into an elaborate card}, Sneha’s crafty creations take the old school handmade cards up a notch or two.
The personal touch
All you need to do is specify the theme you want as well as some likes of the person you’re gifting the card to, and Sneha will get it delivered within a week {other products might take longer}. So, whether it’s a love for music, dance, biking or even for Chelsea FC, she will find a way to incorporate it into her handiwork. Think Minion pop-up cards for your little tyke, a book-like card for a writer friend and a birthday exploding box card for a shopaholic friend.
Cards, and more
You can also get her to personalise cards just to say a simple thank you or good luck. Invitation cards, delightful scrapbooks and mixed media frames {wooden frames decorated with handmade flowers, pins and more} are on offer, too. What’s more, she has even begun uploading DIY tutorials {some for kids coming up soon} on her Youtube channel, in case you want to try your hand at paper crafts.
