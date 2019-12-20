Get Beautiful, Customised Jewellery From StyleAura!

I visited the Style Auras stall at Soul Sante and fell in love with their collection. Ruchi Kochhar, the owner and designer, is extremely friendly and is open to customising a product as per your requirements as well. Her jewellery is the perfect accessory to jazz up any outfit!
The semi-precious stones have healing powers. Try as many pieces as you can, to see how different stones/beads make you feel.
All the jewellery is handmade by a small group of artisans in-house.
