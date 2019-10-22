Step Into Gramin For Amazing Vegetarian Food!

Gramin: This place is my all-time favourite when it comes to Vegetarian food. Love the food, the service, the ambience. In short, love everything about this place. Being a vegetarian restaurant, their menu has so much to offer. No doubt, this place is always crowded, especially on weekends. So this time I had their Harabhara Kebab which was amazing. Perfect size and portion and tasted good. For mains, I had Punjabi Paneer which was scrumptious. The paneer was very soft and the gravy was full of flavour with the right amount of spice. The Boondi Raita and the Phulka were good. Never bored of visiting this place.