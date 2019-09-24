A Store Filled With Whimsical Items & Cute Decor, Trot To This Store Now!

The Wishing Chair: A store filled with whimsical items and cute decor that would make any consumer go bananas. I would consider this as a holy place for those who are interested in home decor. A plethora of beautiful and elegant collection of ceramics, glass, wood, paper, and metal etc to brighten up your office space or home. I especially am fond of their ceramic and metal collection. Quirky and whimsical are definitely the ideal words to describe this store. And now, they have also launched a clothing line made of organic material. There is also a cafe inside to grab a cuppa if you exhausted after shopping all the cute things.