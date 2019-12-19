This Cosy Getaway Is Just Outside The City And Comes With A Swimming Pool, A Chef And Eight Dogs

Leave the dreary city life behind and embrace serenity at Stone House farm that’s just off Mysore Road. It’s spread across five acres and can house around eight people in very comfy and homely rooms. The rooms, of course, stand amidst lush greenery complete with farm animals, including, eight friendly dogs!

The property is owned by Chef Krishna who has not just won rave reviews for being the ultimate host but also because he whips up amazing meals. For brekkie, you can have freshly baked breads and organic, free-range eggs sourced from the farm. At noon and night, you can chomp on the hand-tossed pizzas and BBQ Chicken that's served along with silken mash and veggies. The farm grows coconuts, chikoos, mangoes, aubergines and peppers - and they use these to make fresh meals for you. You can spend the rest of your day in the pool or curling up with a book at the library. If you prefer to stay on your toes, then sign up for a game of football, frisbee, archery and table tennis. They also host yoga retreats and organise natural trekking trails that allow you to explore the verdant landscape. Additionally, you can sign up for interactive culinary classes with none other than Chef Krishna himself.

