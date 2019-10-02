Don't fear when we are here. Get rid of those nerves for that important family occasion by getting your confidence on by grooming yourself and putting on a dapper suit. Whether it’s a sherwani or a three-piece suit, you’ll be spoilt for choice with our list of top stores for men's suits in Bangalore.
Calling All Men: Gear Up For Weddings Or Festivities With These Boutiques
Aarya
Aarya in Mantri Mall is a one-stop shop for young gentlemen. Think glitzy sherwanis and colourful kurtas, they have a varied collection of designs and colours. Be it Diwali, Dasara or Navratri or your best friend's baraat, pick all the outfits in one go. Add sharp looking bow ties and ties to look like you’re ready to go.
Y&O
You get three-piece suits made for family occasions during festivals or at the workplace from this Commercial Street suit makers. If you prefer something with an ethnic touch, then they offer bandhgalas and nawab suits too. The store stocks a range of fabrics and you can choose from velvets, jacquards with silk froggings, linen, and plaid.
Pallavi Naidu
Pallavi Naidu is a designer label that custom designs every element of the suit. Consultation for an outfit design is INR 800 an hour. Seeing as they’ve designed for actors to impress at their movie premiers, you know you’re in safe hands. Ready-made shirts, coats, sherwanis, bandis, kurtas, trousers and waistcoats for Indian and Western wear are available in experimental prints.
Paresh Lamba Signatures
The designs at Paresh Lamba are edgy but not over the top. Embroidered Nehru jackets and dressy brocade ones are great for cocktail parties at the club during the festive season. Sherwanis with light zari and smart cuts go great with chudidars. The designers here won’t let you leave until they are satisfied with how you look.
Ramp
Led by designer Bharath Ramadas, Ramp on New BEL road is a swanky studio specialises in bespoke formal wear and traditional attires for men which are great for occasion wear. You can choose from classic tuxedos to draped kurta and jacket sets. Velvet bandhgalas and funky Indo-western styles are also a part of their offerings.
The Luxe Label
The Luxe Label's made-to-measure suits, sherwanis and kurtas will make sure you look dapper at every family get together you attend this festive season! You must book an appointment and get a consultation with Jatin Bhandari, the owner and stylist. He'll help you find out what really works for you be it choosing the right fabric or designing your outfit exactly the way you want it.
Comments (0)