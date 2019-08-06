This Microbrewery Offers An Amazing Variety Of Beers With Delicious Food

Stories - The Brew Chapter is a microbrewery and pub on the 29th main lake road, BTM 2nd stage. It's on the top floor of the building. there are 2 levels to this place, an indoor dining area with kitchen and the rooftop. The indoor area is a very long stretch of a place, there's a misty-flying area where the ceiling is fitted with water sprayers which are designed to spray misty water at regular intervals. Food Menu is of Continental, Oriental, Italian, Mexican and Indian cuisine. Pizza, Apple Cider, Dal Makhani, Wheat Beer, Spaghetti few of the must-try items from the menu The bar menu includes craft beers, a large list of signature cocktails, classic cocktails, wine, champagne, mojitos, margarita etc. They have 7 different flavours of crafted beer, each ranging with different composition of alcohol by volume and bitterness, they also had seasonal mango beer. Excellent service, for such a huge space with so many tables and seating they have adequate staff to provide equal attention to all who are present. Service was on time. For parking, they have valet parking service so parking shouldn't be a problem.