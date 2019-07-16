Street Food From All Over The World Under One Rooftop

Street Storyss - Located at Srinivasan Towers, Indiranagar, Bangalore Ambience- Bangalore is now moving towards veg food options and Indiranagar now has a lovely and beautiful cafe with pure veg called Street Storyss. A beautiful Cafe and it was wonderfully designed with a combination of white colour. Here they serve Veg food with positive vibes and comfort zone. The concept behind the cafe is Street food from all over the world, you will get here. All the dishes have some Story's from the Street of the different part of the world. Salads: *Watermelon- Feta Salad which was refreshing and very light. *Sam Tam- Again a Salad which is quite good in a taste. Starter: *Fafda - like it with some sweet taste. *Thai Corn Cake - Amazing Thai dish served with some fried Garlic, the taste was super. *Avocado Mousse - Again the mousse is good. *Dimsums - Pretty Decent Dimusms served with Chutney. *Samosa - Well stuff with chilli and Paneer and it was very nice in taste. Mains: *Fresh Pita- Also very well served with different types of Chutneys. *Chole Bhature And Dal Makhan and Kulcha - Great in taste with some touch with Punjabi style *The amazing dish of this place is the Texture of Egg Plant and Rajma Khichdi. (Must Try) Beer Pizza - A fresh pizza full toppings and infused with beer. Desserts: *Gulkand Kheer- yumilicious desserts of the cafe. *Coffin Malai- Quite good and little strong in terms of taste side. Service and Staff: It was a great and healthy food experience. Service was quick and prompt. Staffs were well mannered and trained. Price is also affordable. Must Try Vegetarian People. Kudos to team Street Storyss. Love to visit again