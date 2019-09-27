Street Food With A Twist At Street Storyss

Whoever said Vegetarian food is boring and its only 'ghaas phoos' needs to really pay a visit to this amazing restaurant that brings the street food of India to your table albeit with a twist. I went there for dinner yesterday. It reminds you of a quaint European cafe with great lighting and use of pastel colours all over. We ordered the following: Drink: 1. Kokum Masala Thumbs Up: Very refreshing and the addition of Kokum Masala gives a nice twist to the drink Munchies & Liquid: 1. Fafda - A real competition to the Salsa and Chips combo, this one is served with caramelized Apple Chutney and Coriander chutney. Very light and a quick munch 2. Papad & Khakra - Again a light eats. This one taste delicious with the guacamole 3. Tom Yum Soup - Perfect soup for the Bangalore weather. Soothing for the throat as well, a bit on the spicier side but totally worth it Salads: 1. Compressed Watermelon & Lychee - This is a must-try. Sprinkled with feta cheese and seasoned well with arugula leaves, this is a delight to dig into 2. Mango & Raw Papaya - Love this combo of sweet and tangy, they also added jaggery syrup to it giving it a nice twist. Again a great eat Small Plates: 1. Avocado Mousse - Served on a papdi, this one is delicious and healthy too, again a must-try 2. Thai Corn Cake - This is scrumptious and you can't stop at one 3. Pan-Fried DimSum - Haven't had a better dimsum anywhere else. This one was filled with Waterchestnut & Shitake Mushrooms, served with Naga Chilli Sauce, it melts in your mouth. A special mention to the thin outer covering which is a rarity as people usually make it thick and it ruins the experience. Large Plates: 1. Shikanji Paneer - The richness and goodness of Paneer stuffed with Cashew & Khoya. You can't afford to miss this. The paneer is very succulent. Totally drool-worthy 2. Pesto Paneer Tikka - Delicious to say the least. Loved it. 3. Rajma Ghee Khichdi - This is a different version of the good old Rajma Chawal. It was finger-licking good for lack of a better word 4. Mumbai Chilli Paneer Fried Rice - My favourite at this place. Anyone will fall in love with it. Long rain rice mixed with paneer, green & yellow bell pepper sprinkled with seasoning makes this dish a great eat. You can't leave this place without trying this. Trust me on that 5. Textures of Eggplant with Pita - This is again a signature dish and loved the onion tomato gravy base. Dessert: Tried the Coffee Malai Rabri which was a nice one Food - Delicious Service - Quick. Management and Chef are always around to answer questions which is really a sweet gesture. Ambience - Chic Value for money - Perfect 10 Overall Verdict - Even if you are a non-vegetarian, this place will change your perception of veg food. Must visit. You will enjoy