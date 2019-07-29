Check Out This Really Cool Cafe With Pretty Decor & Delicious Vegetarian Food

Street storyss located at Indiranagar is an amazing option for all the vegetarian out there! There is a hell lot of variety to try out there! Trust me had never tried those dishes before! The ambience of the place was next level! The cutlery over there is something really cool! Have a look at what all have I tried: Kokum masala Orange and kafir lime Orts and Banana lassi Nimbu Pani Avocado mousse Papad and khakra Chilli paneer Thai corn cake Tofu spinach bao Teen cheese pizza Amritsari kulcha With dal makhani Nasi gouran Frozen Gulkand kheer Coffee cream rabdi