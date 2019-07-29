Street storyss located at Indiranagar is an amazing option for all the vegetarian out there! There is a hell lot of variety to try out there! Trust me had never tried those dishes before! The ambience of the place was next level! The cutlery over there is something really cool! Have a look at what all have I tried: Kokum masala Orange and kafir lime Orts and Banana lassi Nimbu Pani Avocado mousse Papad and khakra Chilli paneer Thai corn cake Tofu spinach bao Teen cheese pizza Amritsari kulcha With dal makhani Nasi gouran Frozen Gulkand kheer Coffee cream rabdi
Check Out This Really Cool Cafe With Pretty Decor & Delicious Vegetarian Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
- Getting Down
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Sweet Decor
- Zen Mode
- Home Delivery
- OMG Cuteness
- Hidden Gem
- Hipster
- Nails Done
- Hair On Point
- Suit Up
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Family Place
- Pet Friendly
- Live Music
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- City Secret
- Oldies-But-Goldies
- Order Online
- Home-made
- Organic
- For Kids
- Pet Friendly
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Street Storyss
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)