Street Food With A Modern Touch At Street Storyss

Street Storyss: New place alert for Bangaloreans who take pride in serving some street food from all over the world with a modern take. Ambiance is lit, loved the contemporary looks very soothing interiors. The cutlery used was so beautiful and it was designed for a restaurant which was another highlight. Located at Indiranagar place can easily accommodate around 60-70 pax at full capacity. The food ordered, Salads: Compress Watermelon with Lychee – Loved the combination Sam Tam- Mango and raw papaya – Was just perfect to start the pallet Starters: Avocado mousse Fafda Khakhra and Papad Thai corn cake Dim Sum Main Course: The texture of eggs plant with Fresh pita: One of my favourite. Must try Rajma khichdi: Loved it!! Could stop myself on serving again and again Jackfruit Taka Tak: Pretty good Khao Suey: Maggie cooked with rich Coconut milk. Mind-blowing love and highly recommended Beer fermented Margarita Pizza: Hand-tossed with tomato and basil. Desserts: Gulkand kheer with rose petals Coffee Malai Motichur Ladoo: Amazing!! Service was just amazing and Kudos to the staff making our experience great. Loved the overall experience with Street Storyss and I will definitely visit them soon and highly recommend too.