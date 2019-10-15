This Restaurant In Domlur Is Worth Every Penny!

I was waiting to go to Street Storyss for a long time as I heard lots about this place. Finally, after a long wait, I went with my friends to this place and I wasn't too surprised of all that I heard about the great fusion food they serve here. So without taking much time let me straight talk on food Well started my meal with Kokum Drink, a fusion Thumsup with Kokum masala, garnished with red chilli. Absolutely fell in love with it Among starters, I tried and loved these * Raw papaya salad -5/5 * Avocado mousse-5/5 * Compressed watermelon lychee-5/5 * Thai corn cake-5/5 * Shikanji paneer-5/5 * Stir-fried -5/5(one must try this to know about a surprise rather shock element of this dish) These starters were just heavenly. In the main course, I tried their signature pizza * Rocket pizza with wheat bread and thin crust with lots of cheese and basil leaves gets a 5/5 * Textures of eggplant serves pita bread with three variations of eggplant, fell in love with this dish. By far the best eggplant dish I had in my life * Burmese Khao suey was heavenly with gravy made in coconut milk... something to crave for again and again * Mumbai chilli paneer, Tawa rice with chunks of onion and paneer..just awesome Now comes my favourite part, ie desserts, still drooling on their, * Frozen coffee malai a v innovative dessert I had so far, creamy texture, apt sweetness with a kick of coffee is just heavenly * Then I tried their gulukand kheer, was awesome when tasted with chunks of gulukand and rose petals in it Overall a great place to go with bae, family. Great service, friendly staff. Prime location in Indiranagar My overall rating: Food: 5/5 Location:4/5 Service: 5/5 Hygiene: 5/4 Ambience:5/5(lived their interiors)