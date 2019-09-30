Street Storyss: Heaven For All Vegetarian Amigos!

Street Storyss: This new place is a true Vegetarian Heaven. Cute and nice Ambience with little green and white theme restaurant. They have two seating areas one small outside area and inside area which can accommodate around 50pax. Everything on the menu is taken special care and served beautifully and are very tasty. The staff are amazing and the owner and manager themselves take care of each customer in the house. They bring out all the Indian Food with a small little twist and Asian touch. They have very refreshing drinks to start the meal and end with delicious desserts. Must-Try, * Kokum Masala * Fafda with apple chutney * Tamater Shorba with Cream Cheese * Tom Yum - perfect for a winter days * Avocado Mousse * Thai Corn Cake * Chilli Paneer Samosa * Cheddar and Jalapeno Kulcha * Khow Suey * Textures of Eggplant * Shikanji Paneer * Fresh Pita * Gulkhand Kheer * Moti Choor Laddu Spring Roll