Street Storyss - Indian Cuisine With A Twist!

Modern Indian cuisine is trending, Street Storyss presents modern Indian cuisine in a very palatable way. I am a non-vegetarian, still, I enjoyed every bit of vegetarian food here. What we tried here- ▶️Watermelon salad - 🍉was refreshingly good with litchis added. ▶️Mango and raw papaya salad - this salad was tangy and tasty. ▶️Avocado mousse - 🥑modren version of papdi chat with avocado mousse that gave a videshi twist to the chat. ▶️Papad and khakra- this is a very Indian snack khakra and papad served with salsa and avocado dip was tasting like a match made for each other. ▶️Pan-fried dim sum - I guess this was the first veg dim sum that I enjoyed eating, loved the filling in it. ▶️Fresh pita with 4 different Hummus - I savoured every bite of this. Pita was fresh and hot and served with four different types of hummus. Chickpeas hummus, pesto hummus, beetroot hummus and pumpkin hummus. Pesto hummus was my favourite. ▶️Thai corn cake- this was one of the highlights, I would say must try. Something that was very different and served with coarsely ground peanut & chilli. 🥜🌶️🌽 ▶️Rajma ghee khichdi - this was another highlight of the dinner. So creamy and so delicious. Served with extra ghee makes it so rich in taste. More like a modern twist to regular bisibele bath. I loved this dish to the core. ▶️Texture's of eggplant - eggplant is not everyone's favourite but if you eat here you will fall in love with eggplant. This is served with eggplant hummus and pita bread. That gives a middle eastern twist to the dish. ▶️Jackfruit takatak- this is khatal sabji made differently. I love jackfruit but never liked khatal sabji but this was the first time I tasted it and made me realize how good the sabji can be. It had the sweetness of jackfruit yet the spices balanced the sweet and spicy flavor. This was served with wheat parathas! No food can end without a dessert for me- ▶️Coffee rabri - creamy coffee rabri served with biscoti. ▶️Gulkand kheer - the regular kheer with a twist here again made with Gulkand gives it a new look. My recommendation - ✔️Thai corn cakes ✔️Rajma ghee kichdi ✔️Textures of eggplant ✔️ jackfruit takatak The ambience is very cosy yet beautiful and lovely. Great Indian music in the background that soft and not loud makes it perfect for a great time with friends or family. Who says veg can't be delicious?? Then they must visit Street Storyss. They are also soon going to come up with a lot of other dishes. So that gives a huge option for vegetarians.