Stock up on Ethnic and Handcrafted Apparel and Accessories at Studio Moya

Worth the trek to Whitefield, we love the feeling of encouraging artistes and traditional handicrafts while simultaneously indulging in materialistic but oh-so-beautiful things.

Where: Studio Moya, Lakeview Farm, near Siddapura Bus Stand, Whitefield

When: 9am-5pm on weekdays, and by appointment on weekends.

Contact: +91 9743598042

Price: INR 700 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.