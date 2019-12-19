From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art

Studio Olive is situated in the heart of the city, yet nestled away from all the noise and pollution – a perfectly-located island of creativity. Apart from being an art gallery, the space also has art classes for all ages in a cute, friendly, green atmosphere. Run by artist and former adman, Ajai Chavan {who has forayed into teaching and creating art full-time}, the place offers customised courses based on your age and availability of time. With classes on everything from sketching and shading to calligraphy and abstract painting, it is a convenient option for all those who love art and craft, but can’t seem to fit it into their busy schedule.

Ajai also specialises in knife art, knife painting, tribal art, and Mexican art. So, students might even get to learn some unconventional techniques from the experienced artist. Affordable to all, yet kept classy and exclusive, he tries to make high-quality art {think mixed media, oil and acrylic works} accessible to all. Also, the environment that has a workshop, classes as well as a studio, is perfect for art enthusiasts.