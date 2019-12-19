Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History

Since 1947, Subbamma Angadi, also known as Srinivasa Stores, has been spreading joy with their packets of handmade goodies and traditional condiments that have earned legendary status. The story begins with Subbamma. As a young widow, Subbamma went door-to-door selling her handmade snacks, pickles and masala powders to homes around the Basavanagudi area. Soon, she became a household name and set up a hole-in-the-wall shop a short walk away from Basavanagudi’s famed Gandhi Bazaar. This was in 1947. Subbamma Angadi has now passed onto the third-generation proprietor, K.V. Anath Rao and his son, Raghavendra Karthik. It may now officially be called Srinivasa Stores but the tiny establishment continues to recreate Subbamma’s classic recipes.

No matter the time of the day, you’ll always encounter a large crowd at the shop during its operational hours. Make your way to the front and you’ll quickly have to rattle out what you need in the two seconds the proprietor focuses on you, before moving on to the next customer. Subbamma Angadi’s list of must-trys include chakalis, holige, kodubale, chutney pudi (the sweet version is said to be out of this world), sandige, and pickles. They even have seasonal offerings like Avarekai (Hyacinth bean) Mixture and Gooseberry Thokku (pickle) during the winters. Best part? You’ll walk away with a bag full of goodies for a couple of hundreds.

