For Beetroot Bread Or Rasmalai Cakes, This Home Baker Should Be On Your Speed Dial

Just because you're currently at war against the weighing scale, doesn't mean that you give up on baked goodies entirely! Trust us - one bite of Shreya DeMonte's cakes or breads, and you'll know what we're talking about. The home baker started her venture, Sugar Dust, just over two years ago. Hit her up to get customised cakes, tarts, cupcakes and bread (in healthy options, too!).

There's no fixed menu to order from. Just speak to Shreya and give her an understanding of what you'd like - and then, voila! She'll whip up something that you will love. One of her best selling products is from her vegetable bread range. Popular with mums (duh!), these breads come in flavours like carrot, zucchini, beetroot and even spinach. Not only are these nutritionally great, they're also surprisingly tasty. Plus, they're a hit with the kids, too!

If vegetable bread is a no-no for you, there are other options to choose from. Shreya makes a mean plum cake, for instance (the fruits are soaked in rum from June to November, so the flavour is superb!). For Diwali, she's making a range of healthy laddoos with nuts, ragi and poha. Yum! If nothing else, blindly order a tart or cupcake. We're already eyeing the rasmalai cake from her Instagram feed! Unless you want something super customised, your order will be delivered to you via Dunzo within 24 hours. You can even pick it up from her homes studio in Bommanahalli. For customisation, you will have to place an order at least 2-3 days in advance.