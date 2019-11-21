Head To This Wholesale Market In Pete To Get Your Dream Wedding Invitations Done

The easiest route to Sultanpet is through BVK Iyengar Road. On the main road, you’ll find shop after shop beckoning you in with displays of cards of all shapes, sizes, and colours. Sultanpet is where glossy showrooms with designer cards sit comfortably beside small establishments whose shelves brim over with endless invitations. Choose which way you to want to go depending on your budget and preference and settle in for the parade of invites.

For a traditional, Hindu wedding or housewarming ceremony, you can pick up cards featuring an image of Lord Ganesha (designed in a hundred different ways). For Christian weddings, you’ll find invitations imprinted with the bride and bridegroom walking off into the sunset or doves, or with rings entwined. Going for a non-religious ceremony? No problem! Just pick up cards with delicate flower motifs or eco-friendly paper with simple patterns. Kiddies are also given plenty of choice in Sultanpete. Birthday invites featuring Chotta Bheem, Ben 10, and Minnie Mouse are common.

Sultanpete is a wholesale market so you will have to buy a minimum of 100 cards. Once you have bundled up your cards, the shop will happily recommend a printing shop nearby (it takes around 2 hours to get 100 cards printed. If the count is more than that, you’ll have to drop by the next day). Gift bags, folders, and thick sheets for sketching are also easily available.