Theatre To Electronics: Our List Of Summer Camps Will Have Your Kids Covered

Come summer {and the long vacation}, and we know how the little tykes  can be brimming with energy, looking out for anything they can dabble with {and easily getting bored, too?}. Well, we’ve come to your rescue with our roundup of some of the best and most interesting summer camps happening across the city. Pick from theatre, music and dance or even photography, swimming and superhero-building {no kidding}.

Ranga Shankara

Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts

Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices

Shoonya’s ten-day multi-arts summer camp has theatre, dance, craft and storytelling workshops for your little ones, headed by five artists/educators. Whether it is Karen D’Mello’s shadow puppet-making classes, Asha Ponikiewska’s sessions on yoga and hand gestures or Vikram Sridhar’s storytelling workshop, kids are in for a fun and engaging time. {For ages 8-12}

Where: Shoonya, 4th Floor, Rear Wing, Brahmananda Court, 37, Lal Bagh Main Rd

Price: INR 5,000

Contact: +91 9845134952

Timings: Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, May 7, 10.30am – 1pm

More details on registration available here.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Science Utsav

With a bunch of workshops running for an entire month, Science Utsav’s Summer Program blends learning, fun and hands-on activities {experiments, puzzles and projects included}. Think concepts like mechanics, sound and buoyancy all explored through engaging sessions. We even spotted ones on astronomy and robotics! {For ages 5-14}

Find a centre near you here. Register for the Summer Program here.

Price: INR 3,424 upwards

When: On till Thursday, May 19

Follow them on Facebook here for more details.

Check out their website here.

Workbench Projects

Introduce your kids to the world of electronics with Tinker Tronix, a 15-day summer workshop by Workbench Projects. Covering everything from the basics to even helping them build a bluetooth-controlled robot {oh yes!}, the programme will also include an introduction to wearables. So, don’t be surprised if your moppets come up with smart wearables that they made! {For ages 7-14}

Where: Halasuru Metro Station, Old Madras Road, Gupta Layout, Halasuru

Price: INR 12,000

Contact: +91 9620204890

Timings: Monday, April 25 to Saturday, May 7, 11am – 5pm

Find more details here.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts

Involving movement arts and theatrical components, Attakkalari’s multi-disciplinary workshop has facilitators like Stefano Fardelli {dancer and choreographer from Italy} and Denny Paul {winner of Robert Bosch Young Choreographer Award}. Divided into groups like juniors {5-8 years}, seniors {9-12} and teens {13-18}, the second batch of workshops will also have a category for young adults {19-25}. And, there’s a final public presentation, so you get to see your kids performing, too!

Where: 1st Cross, Wilson Garden

Price: INR 3,000 upwards

Contact: 080 22123684, projects@attakkalari.org

Timings: Saturday, April 30 to Friday, May 13

Register here.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

STEM champ

Let the little tykes use Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics {STEM} to build a superhero, create their own video game, learn the secrets of survival and even explore creative engineering with the different summer camps from these folks. And, with worksheets and takeaways included as part of the package, they try to make sure there’s enough to keep them busy at home, too. {For ages 6-12}

Find a centre near you and the schedule here.

Contact: +91 8880700900

Follow them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Hippocampus

A summer camp {spread over April and May} which has a lineup of workshops, including everything from aeromodelling and art to cooking and gardening to pick from – that’s what Hippocampus has in store for your children. {For ages 2-14}

Find your nearest location and schedule here.

Price: INR 700 upwards

Contact: 080 25630206

Follow them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Ranga Shankara

Hunting for theatre workshops for the little one? Look no further than Summer Express by Ranga Shankara’s AHA Theatre for Children {registrations for second batch is open}. With 6-hour intensive sessions for 12 days, this one’s bound to give them a solid base to build on. {For ages 7-13}

Where: Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross Road, JP Nagar, 2nd Phase

Price: INR 5,000 per child

Contact: 080 26493982, programming@rangashankara.in

Follow them on Facebook here.

Jagriti Theatre

Got a little one that’s bursting with with energy and creativity? Jagriti’s Summer Carnival might just be perfect for them. With workshops on acting, writing, photography, improve, storytelling and even life skills, this one has quite a lot of options to pique their interest. {For ages 4-16}

Where: Jagriti, Varthur Rd, Near Adarsh Palm Meadows, Ramagondanahalli, Whitefield

Price: INR 2,500 upwards {for each workshop}

Contact: 080 41242879

The complete schedule and further details are available here.

Follow Jagriti on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Nisha Millet's Swim Camp

What better way to beat the heat than with some splashing about in a pool? With quite a few batches for kids {and adults, too!} across different locations, Nisha Millet’s swim camps even include classes for beginners. {For ages 4 and above}

Details on location and schedule are available here.

Price: INR 5,000 upwards

Contact: +91 9845398443, info@nishamillet.com

Follow Nisha Millet’s page on Facebook here.

Check out her website here.

Taaqademy

Got a young budding musician at home? Sign him/her up for Taaqademy’s four-week Summer Music Camp. With new batches starting this week as well as in May, we suggest you hurry and register your kid {they take only 10 students per batch}. {For ages five and above}

Where: 912, Second Floor, GKR Towers, 80 Feet Main Road, Near Sony World Junction, 6th Block, Koramangala and Sundari Armadale 2nd Floor, 33, Whitefield Main Road

Contact: +91 7676099000

Timings: Batches start on May 2 and May 16

For schedule and other details, follow them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.