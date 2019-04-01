Variety Of Summer Cocktails To Choose From Only At This Cocktail Bar & Kitchen

The Reservoire is a hidden gem for someone like me who’s constantly visiting the ever-changing restaurant landscape of Koramangala, more specifically the 5th Block. Recently when I discovered this place with a bunch of friends, I realised it’s a perfect place to hang out this summer, with their signature summer drinks that are on offer. I almost sat next to the bartender, who I must say is an expertly trained mixologist, it was wonderful to watch him mix up the concoctions with finesse. I started off with a PepperMelon Cocktail, which was a wonderful mix of fresh watermelon juice, peach syrup, sour, black pepper, burnt fresh rosemary & vodka. The refreshing taste just hits you, if not the vodka, it was just too good, a must try in this weather. The Aam Panna Twist was so refreshing, bringing in all the summer flavours, the best part, the drink was served with a bite of mangoes, aside, tossed with some chilli & Tabasco. I kicked off with some mushroom and cheese bruschetta, which was delicious. The lemon paneer was a wonderfully made Chinese start that I absolutely loved. To keep things real, refreshing and interesting, we did order the Masala peanuts, which was beautifully presented, rustic and tasted absolutely fabulous. The nachos was another refreshing touch with the summer flavours peeping through the wonderfully made salsa than the sour cream. The Vegetarian Stroganoff, was decent, if not a letdown, while the rice was perfect, the Stroganoff sauce was missing that usual smoky & creamy punch. Must mention the desserts were fabulous, the love the tiramisu, And the fried chocolate. A highly recommended place on Koramangala, apt for large groups with a heavy appetite for drinks & food. Absolutely fabulous decor, wonderfully done service, and some fabulous food & summertime drinks.