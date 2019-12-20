A one-stop destination for swimwear and resort wear, Nidhi Munim, will make sure you’re the belle of every summer ball – by the pool or beach.
Dress Like Deepika Padukone In Swimwear Starting At Just INR 2,750 From This Designer Label
Shortcut
What Is It?
Want to dress like celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ileana D Cruz, Sunny Leone and Esha Gupta? Just make sure your decked out in an outfit by designer Nidhi Munim then! Focussed on swimwear and resort wear including bathing suits, bikinis, cover-ups and even active wear, the trademark is Indian prints on most of the designs. Plus, fabric that will conceal you tummy making you a sleek vision at the beach!
What We Love
The colour, texture and style are inspired by Indian designs and at par with the international swimwear quality. While the style and cuts are quite chic and leave a lasting impression, variety offered in various sizes {including plus sizes! WIN!} is also immense. They’ve just expanded the umbrella to include pre-teen swim wear, so maybe you and your daughter or sibling can twin. From single-pieces to bikinis and tankinis, this brand covers it all.
What Is So Unique?
Most swimsuits provide tummy control and you can get matching cover-ups for most of the bikinis and single-piece suits. So all summer holiday requirements can be ticked off.
Where Can I Buy These?
Nidhi Munim has currently partnered with online stores like Amazon and Jabong. You could just hop over to Shoppers Stop or shop on her website here.
#LBBTip
Jabong currently has some discounts on this brand.
Comments (0)