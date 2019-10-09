Bingo Brunch At Melange- Radisson Blu!

Melange is a classy restaurant located in Radisson Blu. It is a multi-cuisine restaurant with amazing Thai and Indian dishes. The place looks elegant with white tables and interior. I went here for the Sunday Bingo Brunch and the spread was just extensive. So many dishes that you would find it difficult to choose from. There were Cold cuts, Sushi, Pizza, Salad, Desserts- everything. On top of all this, there was a Bingo game with lots of exciting prizes to be won. Coming to the food I tried, the starters were good. Nothing very special though. However, the main course was quite amazing. Everything from Nalli Nihari to Mutton Biryani, the taste was phenomenal. The same was the case for desserts too. Lastly, the service was quite good (as expected from a restaurant of this stature). The staff members were helpful and courteous. They also asked us about our feedback regarding any improvements. Overall, it was a good experience!