Looking For A Sunday Brunch? This Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting!

This place felt like it's out of town. One good long drive I must say. Via Milano at Sarjapur road was what we selected on a weekend for lunch. The place is far for us from BTM however, it was worth the ride. The place has good parking space. The ambience is not huge but can accommodate around 50+ at once. A pleasant one as it's right next to a pool. So the vibes here are so calm. We had Sunday brunch here. Which was pretty good. Starting from the salads till the desserts, everything was fabulous. We had Cranberry sangria which is a must-try. The salads were good. The cheese balls, the pasta, was extremely good. The live counter of pasta and omelette was amazing. We tried Mushroom cheese omelette. The Thin crust pizza set some really good example here. And finally to wrap it up. The desserts, the tarts and the pastries. The menu is not so elaborate but serves the purpose. So if you are looking for a good long drive for some Sunday brunch! Then head over here today!