Brahma Brews Sunday Brunch Is A Lavish Affair Full Of Cocktails & Chaats

Brahma brews a new brewery in town, they have started the first edition of Sunday brunch bash and we visited this place on one Sunday with friends. They almost prepared more than 160 dishes including 30 types of desserts and special cocktails, the dish made by chef Swatantra Verma. The spread was nicely arranged and there was a huge crowd. They have 4 pricing option for the brunch. We started with cocktails especially we tried I scream cocktail and kay kays rum punch and we started with chats later we tried 5 types of fish and we started some veg and non-veg starters. And in the main course, we had biryani and ended with all types of desserts.