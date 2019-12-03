Vegetarians, Rejoice! This Cafe Is A Total Delight!

A vegetarian who likes to try out delicious cuisines but short of places, if you are in such a dilemma then just head to The Bangalore Cafe anytime. I have heard millions of praises of this place and finally got a chance to be there. I sat at the back-side of the cafe in an open ambience and matching up the serene Bangalore-like weather. So, to start with I have tried Bull-Doser (Mocktail) and also, Baba Brownie (Shake). Bull-doser, as a name says, was prepared with juices along with a can of RedBull mixed along which makes it giving you refreshing wings and the Baba Brownie was perfectly toned with Brownie granules which got presented with a pile of yummy cream topped on it. Next, on the starter, I have tried Shukla ki Potli and Green Masala BabyCorn Bites. SKP got served in even count with finger-licking red chutney, the preparation of the dish is completely healthy as the seasonal veggies were stuffed inside it and the outer crust was crisp perfectly. Babycorn Bites were prepared along with the Green Veggies, Spices, and Pepper. On the main course, I have ordered Triple Cheese Pasta, Chef-loaded Pizza and Makhani Paneer Biryani. Triple Cheese Pasta goes with the name, making it look delicious and tasting yummylicious indeed it was tempting. Pizza's base was soft and properly cooked with a load of cheese on the top sprinkled with veggies over it. Makhani Paneer Biryani is one of the delicious paneer biryani's I tasted in Bangalore till now. To end the delicious spree, I got Coffee Rasmalai and Big Creamy Fruits Mania. Coffee Rasmalai consisted of ras-gulla balls that are drenched with coffee and chocolate flavour and served with a scoop of ras malai with it and now this dish is on my list of Guilty Pleasures. Big Creamy Fruits Mania had all the seasonal fruit with the proper amount of ice cream into it, so if you want to start your day by keeping it healthy yet cheating on it then you should try this one. Overall, I must recommend this place to all Veg fellas for sure and also, to the Non-Veg friends of mine who says "What's there to eat in Veg".