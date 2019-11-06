Koramangala folks, make the most of your Sundays with our list of big, fat Sunday brunches. From Mediterranean to Indian, with plenty of live stations, dessert bays and drinks thrown into the mix, these are brunches made in Koramangala heaven.
All You Can Eat Brunches To Make The Most of Your Sunday In Koramangala
By The Blue - Grand Mercure
An afternoon by the pool as you sip on your sparkling wine, is just what you can expect at By The Blue. The open cabana concept is pretty as a postcard as you dive into a selection of multi-cuisine treats. From fresh breads, salads, Indian, and continental (there are live grill counters too!) to a dedicated dessert bar, you will be spoilt for choice here. This is a kid-friendly brunch too, with a relaxed vibe.
Price: INR 1,699 + tax (non-alcoholic); INR 2,999 + tax (with alcohol)
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Brooks & Bonds
This brewery in the heart of Koramangala is where you should be spending your Sundays. Their brunch is inclusive of 4 starters (both veg and non-veg), about 10-12 main course dishes and at least 5 kinds of dessert. That’s apart from the live counters for Indian chaats, waffles and pancakes, and the fruits and salads bar! Need we say more?
Price: INR 1,500 ( with alcohol); INR 1,000 (non-alcohol)
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Barbeque Nation
If Sundays are the time to bring out the grill, we will save you the effort. Barbeque Nation has numerous varieties of grills, from vegetarian to meat and seafood. Start by ordering the platters that are themed to Indian, Mediterranean or Lebanese cuisine. Then it's on to a choice of soup, followed by choices of Indian, Chinese or continental dishes to accompany your platters. For dessert, take your pick from Gulab Jamun to pudding or customise your order of kulfi.
Price: INR 797 (for veg.); INR 902 (for non-veg.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Harry's Bar + Cafe
For a British pub feel, enjoy Harry’s Bar And Café’s subtle interiors, quirky food presentation and fun bar menu. The price is a steal for the spread that includes 4 veg and 4 non-veg starters, a soup and salad section, a live pasta counter, veg and non-veg pizzas, and an Indian counter with dal, two gravies (veg and non-veg) and rotis and rice. Oh, and the dessert section, too! Plus, there’s a billiards table, so it’ll be a brunch day well spent.
Price: INR 599 + taxes (non-alcoholic); INR 899 + taxes (with alcohol)
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Buff Buffet Buff
If you have a monstrous appetite, we have a buffet to match. The special Sunday spread at Buff Buffet Buff is not to be taken lightly — from soup to starters and salads to main course and desserts — you have more choices than you can count. Start your meal with soups, then move on to the over 20 starter options that they have. There are also live counters for paranthas, pancakes, waffles — the list goes on and we haven’t even got to the main course yet. The dessert bar is a meal by itself with Indian and international desserts with an ice-cream counter. On your marks, get set, buffet! Plus, it comes with lassi/milkshake or fresh fruit juice.
Price: INR 841 (including taxes)
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
