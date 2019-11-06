All You Can Eat Brunches To Make The Most of Your Sunday In Koramangala

If you have a monstrous appetite, we have a buffet to match. The special Sunday spread at Buff Buffet Buff is not to be taken lightly — from soup to starters and salads to main course and desserts — you have more choices than you can count. Start your meal with soups, then move on to the over 20 starter options that they have. There are also live counters for paranthas, pancakes, waffles — the list goes on and we haven’t even got to the main course yet. The dessert bar is a meal by itself with Indian and international desserts with an ice-cream counter. On your marks, get set, buffet! Plus, it comes with lassi/milkshake or fresh fruit juice.

Price: INR 841 (including taxes)