Get Your Weekend Brunches Sorted With Slo' Food Co.2 At Radisson

Slo Food Co.2 at Radisson Bengaluru has started serving their lazy Sunday brunches. With a plethora of starter options and widespread vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the place surely needs to be your venture. 🔶Highlights The food is scrumptious here and even mains are given much importance here which are often neglected in brunches. In vegetarian, 🔹In starters, try the Pani Puri and Ragda patties 🔹In vegetarian, gorge down the best Dahi ke Whole with the right amount of spice and ingredients. 🔹Hands down, the best paneer tikka with best-made goat paneer in Bangalore. 🔹Bharwaan Aloo and Tandoori Broccoli is another decent try. 🔹Don't forget to try the Vegetarian pizza here. The crust is wow. 🔹Dal makhani, paneer pasanda along with lacha paratha is out of this world. 🔹The Zafrani pulao is well made and goes well with curries. 🔹A plethora of option available in curries and lasagna. In non-vegetarian, 🔹The slow-roasted chicken wings are out of this world. The barbeque sauce is not sweet which is authentic. 🔹Changezi Murgh Champ, Chapli Gosht Kebab is a must finger-licking tries. 🔹Another Chinese style cooking inspired prawns are a must-try with rice. 🔹In mains, try the vindaloo, mutton curry with rice and murgh tikka makhani. Apart from this, they have a salad section offering salads and cut fruits with yoghurt and even Dahi Wada. The desserts section are also jaggery or no sugar-based. The gulab jamun was worth a try. Creme Brulee, Jackfruit shot and other Indian desserts are delicious.